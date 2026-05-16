Cannes 2026: John Travolta Wins Surprise Honorary Palme d'Or, Actor Says This Is 'Beyond The Oscars'

Two-time Oscar nominee John Travolta was presented with an honorary Palme d'Or ahead of the world premiere of his feature directorial debut, 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach' at the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

The honour was presented by Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux before the Apple TV production screened at the festival, as per Deadline.

The move echoed a similar surprise tribute arranged by Fremaux for Tom Cruise during the 2022 Cannes premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

Receiving a standing ovation from the audience, Travolta described the recognition as "an honour beyond the Oscars," as quoted by Deadline.

Before handing over the award, Fremaux praised the actor's contribution to cinema and said, "We think that you're one of the greatest actors...when I say that what do you think you are inside the story of cinema?"

Responding on stage, Travolta said, "Oh, that's a loaded question. I'm just a voyeur of observation of life. That's what I've done since I was a little boy."

Speaking about his directorial debut, he added, "What you'll see in the movie is completely my perspective on what I witnessed. People go through what they look like, what they sounded like, what they felt, and then I put music to these images, and it's the most personal thing I've ever done, this movie you're about to see," as quoted by Deadline.

The emotional evening also featured a career sizzle reel celebrating Travolta's decades-long journey in cinema. Following the tribute video, Fremaux asked the 'Pulp Fiction' actor about life and career reflections.

Travolta responded warmly to the festival director, saying, "I was thinking how wonderful you are to have done that for me. I know you don't have time, and you took the time to put that together for me."

The actor added, "You see your whole life before you like I did in this. I feel a mixture of things, every image has memory and it's very emotional. And the soundtrack that goes with all those memories."

"I've been doing film most of my life. Eighty-five percent of my life, so it was really nice to see that," he said.

'Propeller One-Way Night Coach' marks Travolta's feature directorial debut and is backed by Apple TV. (ANI)

