Cannes Film Festival 2024: Meet The Nine-member Jury Including Lily Gladstone, Greta Gerwig

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 opened at the French Riviera on Tuesday, May 14. The jury for the 77th Film Festival came together to pose for the shutterbugs on the first day of the event. The 10-day spectacle will witness celebs from all over the world lead the role call as the best of films over the year are honoured. The festival will conclude on May 25.

Greta Gerwig leads the jury photocall at Cannes 2024

On May 14, the jury of this year’s contest came together for a photocall at the Cannes Film Festival. The jury, headed by filmmaker Greta Gerwig, includes acclaimed artists from Europe, the Middle East, the Far East and the Americas such as Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Ebru Ceylan (co-writer of Winter Sleep), French actress Eva Green (Kingdom of Heaven), Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino (The Traitor), Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda (Shoplifters), Spanish filmmaker Juan Antonio Bayona (The Orphanage), Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki (Capernaum) and French actor Omar Sy (X-Men: Days of Future Past).

The #Cannes2024 Jury stikes a pose! 📸 Le Jury #Cannes2024 prend la pose !#Photocall Feature Film Jury / Jury Longs Métrages pic.twitter.com/G5GdSn4ujd — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes)

The official X account (formerly Twitter) of the Cannes Film Festival shared, “The #Cannes2024 Jury strikes a pose! Le Jury #Cannes2024 prend la pose ! #Photocall Feature Film Jury/Jury Longs Métrages.” The jury President, Greta Gerwig created history this year by directing Barbie, the highest-grossing movie worldwide ever. She has also scripted history by becoming the first female American director to lead the jury.

In a first: India to host a Bharat Parv at Cannes

India will script history by hosting the first-ever Bharat Parv at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Industry bigwigs from around the world will participate in the gala and engage with film celebrities, filmmakers, directors, producers, buyers and sales agents from across the world and showcase the myriad creative opportunities and a rich bank of creative talent.

India to participate at the 77th Cannes Film Festival from 14-25 May



🎬‘Bharat Parv’ to be celebrated at the 77th Cannes Film Festival



🎬Festival to witness Poster & Trailer Launch of 55th IFFI and Save the Date of 1st WAVES in November 2024



Read here: https://t.co/xepWYbMiJF… pic.twitter.com/TD23DrkKxw — PIB India (@PIB_India)

The official poster and trailer of the 55th India International Film Festival (IFFI) to be held in Goa on 20-28 November 2024 will be unveiled at the Bharat Parv. The Bharat Parv will also see the release of the Save the Date for the 1st World Audio-Visual& Entertainment Summit (WAVES) to be hosted alongside the 55th IFFI.