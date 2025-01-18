Chris Martin Ditches Mumbai Traffic By Travelling To Coldplay Concert Location In Speed Boat, Video Goes Viral

Coldplay have been releasing chartbusters back-to-back ever since they made a big break in 2000s. The British Rock Band are all set to enchant Indian fans with their live performance in Mumbai today. Amid this, a video of Chris Martin is going viral in which he is headed in speed boat to reach the concert location, ie, DY Patil stadium.

Chris Martin headed in speed boat for concert

The video which is shared by Viral Bhayani, Chris Martin can be seen heading towards the speed boat to reach the concert venue, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. He smiled and greeted the paparazzi. Chris Martin was sporting white full sleeved t-shirt with black pants. He accessorised it with white sneakers and blue baseball cap.

Netizens took to comment section and appreciated the smart work for helping out the band. One user wrote, “Smart by the event company to avoid all the road travel and not stay near the stadium”. Another user wrote, “Woah it’s that easy to see him and greet him, wished I was in mumbaiiiii”.

All about Coldplay’s India tour

Music of The Sphere World Tour kicked off in March 2022. The British band made a comeback in India after nine years. They will perform in Mumbai from January 18 to 21 at DY Patil Stadium. They will be then performing at Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. It will mark their world record as they will be the first band to perform as the world’s largest stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium, accommodating over 1,00,000 seatings.

File photo of Coldplay | Source: IMDb