Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

Coachella 2024 Lineup Revealed: AP Dhillon, Nav To Make Their Music Festival Debut

Ahead of Coachella 2024, the line-up of this year’s performers was unveiled on Wednesday, which featured Punjabi-Candian pop stars AP Dhillon and Nav.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nav, AP Dhillon
Nav, AP Dhillon | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
The Coachella Music Festival will take place over two weekends: April 12 to 14 and 19 to 21, 2024. Ahead of the shows, the line-up of this year’s performers was unveiled on Wednesday (January 17), which featured Punjabi-Candian pop stars AP Dhillon and Nav. The three-day event will be headlined by Lana Del Ray, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat each day. 

Other performers at Coachella 2024 

The Gwen Stefani-led group No Doubt will also be performing at Coachella this year, marking their first reunion in nine years. The 23rd edition of the festival will be held over two weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. In addition to Korean bands like ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, The Rose, Blur and the up-and-coming rapper Ice Spice will also be performing.

Coachella 2024 lineup revealed

 

Other notable performers of the year are Sabrina Carpenter, Grimes, J Balvin, and DJ Snake. AP Dhillon and Nav will perform live on Sunday, April 14 and 21. This will be a significant occasion for Punjabi Canadian representation on one of the largest stages in music.

South Asian representation at Coachella 

Coachella appears to be adding more international South Asian talent to its roster. Last year, Pakistani singer and composer Ali Sethi and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh made their Coachella debut. 

In the last two years, Coachella has been rocked by controversy surrounding its headliners, including last-minute cancellations by Frank Ocean and Kanye West. Last year, after playing a widely criticized set the previous weekend that featured pre-recorded vocals and unconventional gimmicks, Ocean canceled his scheduled performance for the second weekend and was replaced by Blink-182. 

Frank Ocean and Kanye West were replaced for their Coachella set 

 

In 2022, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia performed as a tag team, replacing Kanye West, who had canceled his performance just days before the first weekend of the festival. The largest music festival in North America has already sold out of all 125,000 day tickets for this year. Coachella's three-day passes pre-sale will start at 11 a.m. PT on Friday.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 08:22 IST

