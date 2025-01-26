Coldplay Expresses Gratitude To Ahmedabad For Band's Biggest Ever Concert, Calls It 'Totally Mind-blowing'

Coldplay is creating a heavy buzz with its concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The British band led by Chris Martin made history on Saturday, January 26, when it performed in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, resulting in the biggest concert ever. The stadium can accommodate over 1 lakh spectators, hence making Coldplay the only band in India to have record-breaking concertgoers at their concert. The band took to its official social media handle to express gratitude.

Taking to their official X handle, Coldplay shared a photo of their performance at the NaMo stadium and wrote, "Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad (heart emoticon) See you again tomorrow - and if you’re in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45 PM," read the caption.

For the unversed, Coldplay will be concluding their India tour today, January 26 at the same venue in Ahmedabad. They will also livestream the whole concert in the cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Arrests made over black marketing of Coldplay tickets

A few days back, two persons were arrested for allegedly trying to sell tickets on the black market for the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad. Vatsal Kothari (26) and Bisap Khalas (30) who had purchased four tickets for ₹12,500 each were nabbed while trying to sell them at a higher price, according to a release by the Ahmedabad city police.