Coldplay Fans Arrive En Masse At Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad For 'Spectacle Of The Decade' | Watch

Coldplay is all set to rock the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Huge crowds were seen lining up in queues outside the venue. The British band will perform in the ground at the city’s Motera area on January 25 and 26 as part of its India tour. The venue is the world’s largest cricket stadium that can accommodate more than 1 lakh spectators. Dignitaries and VVIPs from India and across the world are expected to attend the concert.

Coldplay will perform in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26 | Image: X

Fans praise arrangements at Ahmedabad venue

Fans of Coldplay are in for a spectacle. In video bytes, they sang their favourite songs of the band and shared what they were expecting from the show. A woman praised the management at the venue saying that security personnel were deployed in the area to guide the concertgoers. The enthusiasm of the fans was worth witnessing. While the concert started around 5.30 pm with opening acts and will end at 10 pm, the entry gates of the stadium were opened for spectators at 2 pm.

Coldplay in Ahmedabad: A spectacle to behold

The organisers of the show, which was added on the band's India leg of Music Of The Spheres World Tour due to massive fan demand, earlier shared that the Ahmedabad shows could possibly be the spectacle of the decade and should not only reaffirm Coldplay’s global appeal but also mark a moment of pride for the city and India.

Coldplay platyed three shows in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium | Image: Coldplay/X