Coldplay In India By The Numbers: British Band Hits 21st Century Concert Record On Republic Day

In the past two weeks, Coldplay has painted India ‘Yellow’ with their World Of Spheres Musical World tour. The British boy band performed here live shows in Mumbai and two back-to-back shows in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium. Following the show, the Home Minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghav announced on social media platform X that two concerts of Coldplay in the city on January 25 and 26 welcomed a record-breaking 2.5+ lakh visitors, including 1.70 lakh+ visitors from outside Gujarat state.

Coldplay surpasses Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Madonna and Michael Jackson

The January 26, Coldplay packed India's largest attended concert in Asia with 134K+ people in attendance. It is said to have surpassed the shows pulled off by the likes of pop stars such as Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Michael Jackson. The final concert of the band was attended by 1,34,000 people as per a post by the band. This makes it the highest-attended concert in India.

Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad was the first concert in India which sold over a Lakh tickets. The record was held by Diljit Dosanjh and Justin Bieber who performed to a staggering 50,000 attendees. Diljit performed the show in Chandigarh as a part of his Dilluminati tour while Bieber performed at Mumbai's DY Patil stadium.

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert becomes the band's highest-sold gig ever

Not just among their peers, Coldplay has packed the largest-ever show in the band's history as well. Their Ahmedabad show on Republic Day broke their own record. Previously, the boy band performed live for 83,000 people in Syndey.