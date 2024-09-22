sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:58 IST, September 22nd 2024

Coldplay India Tour Adds 3rd Show After Insane Demand, Tickets Go Live At 2 PM Today On BookMyShow

Coldplay India Concert: After a massive demand leading to sold-out tickets almost immediately, a third show of the band has been added for January 21 in Mumbai.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Coldplay will perform another show in India on January 21
Coldplay will perform another show in India on January 21 | Image: Coldplay/Instagram
  • 2 min read
13:36 IST, September 22nd 2024