Published 13:58 IST, September 22nd 2024
Coldplay India Tour Adds 3rd Show After Insane Demand, Tickets Go Live At 2 PM Today On BookMyShow
Coldplay India Concert: After a massive demand leading to sold-out tickets almost immediately, a third show of the band has been added for January 21 in Mumbai.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Coldplay will perform another show in India on January 21 | Image: Coldplay/Instagram
