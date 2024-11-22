Published 10:19 IST, November 22nd 2024
Coldplay Infinity Tickets: Last Chance To Grab Mumbai, Ahmedabad Concert Passes; Where, How To Buy
Coldplay's Infinity tickets will go live on BookMyShow today, November 22, at 12 PM IST. The British band will be performing in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in January.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Coldplay Infinity Tickets | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
10:19 IST, November 22nd 2024