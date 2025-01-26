Coldplay's Ahmedabad Concert Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Chris Martin-led Band's Performance Online

Coldplay is busy making the Indians dance to their beats at their ongoing concert. Their concert in Mumbai was a hit and their first concert in Ahmedabad turned out to be a huge banger. The British band is going to conclude its India tour today in Ahmedabad at the same location. However, if you are having a major FOMO then, the band has a solution for you. To note, this is only for the Indians. Chris Martin-led Coldplay is going to livestream its last Music of the Spheres India tour.

When and where to watch Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert LIVE

The grand closing concert of Coldplay in Ahmedabad will be live-streamed today, January 26, on Disney Plus Hotstar, on the occasion of Republic Day. The show will premiere on 7:45 PM. The venue of the concert is Narendra Modi Stadium. It will stream live in cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

"Invitation to Paradise. Join the ultimate watch party tomorrow in your very own city! All you need is a Disney+ Hotstar subscription and your bestie. Limited seats! RSVP Link in bio!" read the caption.

Coldplay thanks Ahmedabad for its biggest-ever concert

Coldplay has made history by becoming the first band to perform its biggest concert ever in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. It can accommodate over 1 lakh spectators. Taking to its official X handle, the team shared a picture of them performing and wrote, "Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad (red heart emoji) See you again tomorrow - and if you’re in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7:45 pm (sparkle emoticon).”

Arrests made over black marketing of Coldplay tickets

A few days back, two persons were arrested for allegedly trying to sell tickets on the black market for the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad. Vatsal Kothari (26) and Bisap Khalas (30) who had purchased four tickets for ₹12,500 each were nabbed while trying to sell them at a higher price, according to a release by the Ahmedabad city police.