Coldplay Vs Diljit Dosanjh Concerts In India: Ticket Prices, Revenue And Management, Hits And Misses

Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh recently concluded the Indian leg of their World tour. The fan frenzy for both artists was massive, with tickets being sold out within minutes of becoming available, fans lining up in digital queues, and additional shows being added to accommodate the demand. However, a stark difference between the two shows has been pointed out. Social media users and concert attendees have shared that the performance by the British band was much better in terms of crowd management, stage production, and organisation.

While the performances by both the artists were appreciated by the attendees, there was a significant difference in the feedback regarding the management. People attending the Diljit Dosanjh concerts in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities complained of mismanagement at the venues. While some pointed out the lapses in hygiene checks, others were disappointed by the traffic woes and hospitality services. Some even alleged that despite paying premium prices, they were unable to access the food and beverage services at the venues.

On the other hand, the organisation of Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad received a lot of support on social media. Netizens claimed that their entry and exit into the venues were smooth despite the massive crowds. They also shared that food services were provided to them at their seats, and there were proper parking spaces and public transport connectivity.

Coldplay vs Diljit Dosanjh: Whose stage presence was better?

The one commonality between both artists was the crowd interaction during their concerts. Both artists interacted with the concert attendees and spent a good amount of time on the stage in between their setlists. However, the overall stage presence of Coldplay has fared better than the Lover hitmaker.

Concert attendees believe that the production value of the Coldplay shows was much better organised. The wristbands for each section were equipped with different lighting which was switched for each song. Since the concerts took place in a stadium, the different sections of the crowd were able to access the band's performance from a bird's eye view. Some even stressed that the acoustics of the Coldplay shows were better managed. This comes after Diljit Dosanjh's comment about not performing again in India until the 'infrastructure' is made better. Social media users pointed out that the Coldplay concert was much better, despite the facilities being the same.

Coldplay vs Diljit Dosanjh: Massive difference in ticket prices and number of shows

Along with the overall performance and stage production, there was a significant difference in the prices and number of shows of both artists. Coldplay performed for five shows in Mumbai and Ahmedabad as a part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh performed for ten shows as a part of the Indian tour.

