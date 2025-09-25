Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila Bag Key Nominations In International Emmy Awards 2025

The nominees for the 2025 International Emmy Awards have been revealed. From India, Diljit Dosanjh has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in the Netflix musical Amar Singh Chamkila. Additionally, the biopic is in the running in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in New York City on November 24.

International Emmys Awards wil take place in New York City on November 24 | Image: Instagram

Who are Diljit and Amar Singh Chamkila nominated against?

At the 2025 International Emmys, Diljit will go against David Mitchell of mini-series Ludwig, Oriol Pla who is nominated for I, Addict and Diego Vasquez who features in In One Hundred Years Of Solitude.

Diljit plays ‘Elvis of Punjab’ Amar Singh Chamkila in Amar Singh Chamkila | Image: IMDb

Meanwhile, Amar Singh Chamkila will compete with the series Herrhausen - The Banker and the Bomb, Lost Boys and Fairies and Vencer o Morir in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category.

Diljit credits International Emmy nod to Imtiaz Ali

Diljit credited Imtiaz Ali for seeing him as Amar Singh Chamkila. Reacting to the International Emmy nomination he got for the musical drama, Diljit wrote on Instagram, “It's all because of Imtiaz Ali sir (sic).”

Amar Singh Chamkila is considered the ‘Elvis of Punjab’. His provocative lyrics and music captured the hearts of listeners in rural Punjab in the 1980s. The film follows Chamkila’s rise from a Dalit labourer and aspiring musician in Punjab to becoming a folk icon known for his bold lyrics. It also depicts his unsolved 1988 assassination when he was gunned down while he was performing on stage with his wife Amarjot Kaur, played by Parineeti Chopra in the movie. It is streaming on Netflix.