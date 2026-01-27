DJ Snake Cancels India Tour Due To 'Health Issues', Calls Decision 'Incredibly Hard'

Popular French EDM artist DJ Snake has cancelled his upcoming shows, including the India Tour, owing to health issues. He took to his social media handle, informing his fans, and revealed that he would be undergoing surgery next month (February). He called this decision "incredibly hard".

DJ Snake cancels India Tour

He took to his Instagram handle, where he penned down the reason behind the sudden cancellation. He wrote, "Hey guys, I've been battling a health issue for a while, and it's finally caught up with me. After talking with my doctors, I need to have surgery in early February. It's something I can't push or delay anymore, and I'll need a month to fully rest and recover after that."

He promised to return soon. "This means cancelling all my shows, including the India tour, and that decision has been incredibly hard. But I need to get back to 100%, and this is the only way (sad face and broken heart emojis). Thank you for your love & understanding. I'll be back soon, stronger than before." He signed off with his original name, William.

Netizens express concern

Soon after he dropped the post, the netizens flooded his comment section. A user wrote, "Take care William! Health is the most important thing." Another wrote, "Take care of yourself. Wishing you a successful surgery and a speedy recovery." An Indian fan wrote, "Wishing you speedy recovery. We will wait for you."

About DJ Snake's India Tour

DJ Snake was scheduled to perform in India this year as part of a massive six-city Sunburn Arena tour in February. It was supposed to begin in Kolkata on February 6 and conclude in Delhi NCR on February 15. The six cities were Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Delhi NCR. This would have marked his third visit to India.