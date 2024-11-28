Published 15:03 IST, November 28th 2024
Dua Lipa Lands In India For Zomato Feeding India Concert, Boyfriend Callum Accompanies Pop-Star
Dua Lipa checks in India 2 days ahead of Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai's MMRDA, BKC on November 30. She is accompanied by her boyfriend Cullum Turner.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Dua Lipa is set to perform in India's Mumbai on November 30 and ahead of it, the singer has landed in the city today, November 28. The pop sensation will headline the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) at MMRDA, BKC in Mumbai. This is the singer's third trip to India, before this, she has been in India in 2019 and 2023.
Dua Lipa checks in Mumbai two days ahead of Zomato Feeding India Concert
In the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Dua, along with her team, can be seen exiting Kalina airport in a yellow T-shirt and black bottoms. She left her tresses loose, sported no makeup look, and wore yellow-tinted sunglasses to accentuate her look. She can be seen carrying her belongings in her hands. The singer is accompanied by her boyfriend Callum Turner, in the background we can see him in a black printed T-shirt exiting the airport.
What do we know about the Zomato Feeding India Concert?
Feeding India a Zomato Giveback is a non-profit organization, implementing interventions to reduce hunger among underserved communities in India. In January 2019, Zomato and Feeding India (registered as Hunger Heroes) collaborated to eradicate hunger and malnutrition in India. All efforts are concerted towards providing better food to more people. Through our targeted interventions for child and maternal malnutrition, we are working towards bringing large-scale systemic transformation in the nutrition landscape of India. With the concert, the organisation aims to start a global call to citizens, corporations and leaders to come forward and contribute.
What Jhumka? singer Jonita Gandhi will be opening for the much-awaited performance by global pop icon Dua Lipa in Mumbai on November 30, where she will be seen performing Noorie for the first time ever. The original song was crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and Nitin Mukesh, and narrates the story of Noorie and Yusuf, two dreamers striving to build a life together against heartbreaking odds. In Jonita’s contemporary take, ‘Noorie (Two Sides)’, the classic returns with a fresh twist. Her performance is aided by vibrant production, modern beats, and newly written lyrics, deepening the emotional core of the story.
Other than Jonita, singer Talwiinder will also be performing on the stage before Dua's dynamic performance.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
14:51 IST, November 28th 2024