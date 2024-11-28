Dua Lipa Lands In India For Zomato Feeding India Concert, Boyfriend Callum Accompanies Pop-Star

Dua Lipa is set to perform in India's Mumbai on November 30 and ahead of it, the singer has landed in the city today, November 28. The pop sensation will headline the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) at MMRDA, BKC in Mumbai. This is the singer's third trip to India, before this, she has been in India in 2019 and 2023.

Dua Lipa checks in Mumbai two days ahead of Zomato Feeding India Concert

In the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Dua, along with her team, can be seen exiting Kalina airport in a yellow T-shirt and black bottoms. She left her tresses loose, sported no makeup look, and wore yellow-tinted sunglasses to accentuate her look. She can be seen carrying her belongings in her hands. The singer is accompanied by her boyfriend Callum Turner, in the background we can see him in a black printed T-shirt exiting the airport.

What do we know about the Zomato Feeding India Concert?

Feeding India a Zomato Giveback is a non-profit organization, implementing interventions to reduce hunger among underserved communities in India. In January 2019, Zomato and Feeding India (registered as Hunger Heroes) collaborated to eradicate hunger and malnutrition in India. All efforts are concerted towards providing better food to more people. Through our targeted interventions for child and maternal malnutrition, we are working towards bringing large-scale systemic transformation in the nutrition landscape of India. With the concert, the organisation aims to start a global call to citizens, corporations and leaders to come forward and contribute.