Advertisement

The Best Actress accolade is arguably one of the most anticipated categories for the any awards ceremony. The same holds true for the BAFTAs, which hosted a glorious 77th edition this year. Winning big on a personal front, was Emma Stone, who bagged her second BAFTA win.

Advertisement

Emma Stone is now a two-time BAFTA awardee



Right off the bat, Emma Stone was an obvious pick for the BAFTAs. The actress' portrayal of the placid yet eccentric Bella Baxter, brimming with curiosity, maneuvering the same through gallant steps, has emerged as an awards season favourite, even as the film itself - Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, failed to catch the attention of mainstream media at the time of its theatrical release.

Advertisement



Emma Stone's best actress win at the BAFTAs this year, came as a professional letdown for the five other, equally deserving nominees for the category. They were, Margot Robbie for Barbie, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Vivian Oparah for Rye Lane, Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall and Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple. Notably, this marks Emma's second BAFTA win, her first being for 2017 Damien Chazelle film La La Land, a year which also saw Stone sweep clean all big wins, much like this year.

Advertisement

What is Poor Things about?



Poor Things is adapted from the 1992 novel of the same name, penned Alasdair Gray. Stone stars as protagonist Bella Baxter, a young Victorian London woman. Her lifeless body stands resurrected by a scientist after she commits suicide. What follows is a whimsical voyage of self-discovery as she tepidly but surely reconstructs her true identity.

Advertisement



The film has been directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and is written by Tony McNamara. It stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael. Poor Things will shortly be made available for streaming in India, on both Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video on rent, starting February 27.