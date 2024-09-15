sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Kejriwal Resignation |

Published 09:35 IST, September 16th 2024

Emmy Awards 2024 Highlights: Jodie Foster, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai Bag Their 1st Wins

Emmy Awards 2024: The 76th edition of the ceremony honoured the best in television, with Shogun, The Bear and Baby Reindeer taking home top honours.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The team of FX series Shogun at the 76th Emmys Awards
The team of FX series Shogun at the 76th Emmys Awards | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

05:10 IST, September 16th 2024