Enraged Monali Thakur Abruptly Ends Concert In Varanasi Alleging Mismanagement | VIDEO

Monali Thakur is an Indian singer who has a lot of great and well-known songs to her credit. Monali came into limelight through the second season of Indian Idol. Apart from being a playback singer in Bollywood, she has worked as a child actor in a Bengali serial. Recently, she walked out of her recent concert in Varanasi due to several issues.

Reason behind Monali Thakur’s abrupt exit from concert in Varanasi

Playback singer Monali Thakur had to end her concert in Varanasi as it was disrupted by the mismanagement of the event. The issues included a improper stage set-up which posed a risk of ankle injury for the singer as well.

However, she apologised to the audience and promised the audience a future event with proper amenities. She said, “I am disheartened that my team and I were so excited to perform her. Let’s not talk about the infrastructure and its condition, as that is the management’s responsibility. Time and again, I’ve said that I could injure my ankle here. My dancers have been telling me to claim down, but everything was a mess”.

File photo of Monali Thakur | Source: Instagram

Monali further said, “We were trying so hard because I am answerable to you all, and you come for me, right? So, you will hold me accountable for all of this. I hope I grow so much that I can take all the responsibility myself and never have to rely on any Tom, Dick, and Harry who are such a waste, unethical, and irresponsible. I sincerely apologise that we have to shut down this show, but I am going to come back for sure. And I hope I can give you a much better event than this. So, forgive us."

All about Monali Thakur

Monali Thakur garnered fame in the industry through her songs and stint as a judge in reality shows including Rising Star and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has garnered fame in the industry.

