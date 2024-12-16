Film Heritage Foundation Extends Raj Kapoor Film Festival Citing Public Demand

Raj Kapoor Film Festival is being held on his 100th birth anniversary | Image: Instagram/RajKapoorSahabOnline

The Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) on Sunday said the retrospective celebrating the birth centenary of screen icon Raj Kapoor will continue till December 19 due to public demand.

The three-day event, which began a day before Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary on December 14, was previously scheduled to conclude on December 15.

"Extended due to public demand! 'Raj Kapoor 100 – Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman' will now continue till December 19, 2024!" the FHF wrote on X.

Viewers will be able to watch five of the actor-filmmaker's classics "Awara", "Shree 420", "Sangam", "Mera Naam Joker" and "Bobby" in limited cinemas nearby, the Mumbai-based foundation added in the post.

Other Raj Kapoor films that were screened as part of the retrospective were: "Aag", "Barsaat", "Jagte Raho", "Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai", and "Ram Teri Ganga Maili".

Raj Kapoor's grandson and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor announced the 'Raj Kapoor 100 – Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman' gala at the International Film Festival of India in Goa last month.