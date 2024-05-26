Advertisement

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 concluded on May 25 with the felicitation of the Palme D’or award. The Star Wars creator George Lucas received the honourary award at the 77th edition of the fest. His collaborator and friend Francis Ford Coppola presented the award to the filmmaker.

George Lucas gets emotional as the audience gives him a standing ovation

George Lucas received a heartfelt tribute from the audience as they gave him a several-minute standing ovation. The legendary filmmaker could be seen getting visibly emotional as he was bestowed the honour. When Coppola came on stage, the two embraced and exchanged some private remarks.

As per Variety, while presenting the award to Lucas, Coppola in his speech recalled his first meeting with the Star Wars creator, who shadowed him on the set of his film Finian's Rainbow in 1968. "Pleased to have someone in my own generation, I suggested he come every day, but only on one condition: That he come up with a brilliant suggestion every day, which he consistently did. And with that began an association that has lasted a lifetime," Coppola said. He added, “and he went on and on, making film history, story history, business history and now history in France.”

George Lucas says cinema is a ‘different world’ now than when he started

Accepting the award, Lucas said, "I can't thank all of you enough because I'm just a kid that grew up in a vineyard in Modesto, Calif., who makes movies in San Francisco with Francis." The filmmaker who boasts a 6-decade long career shared, “It's definitely a different world" now. "I've actually never made a film in Hollywood as a director, so it's a real honour to be here," he concluded. "Thank you so much."

Star Wars ve Godfather… Cannes’da onur ödülü kazanan George Lucas’a ödülünü Francis Ford Coppola takdim ediyor.



THIS IS CINEMA 💐 pic.twitter.com/C6JnZeEsSE — Burak (@burakwideshut)

As per ANI, Lucas credited movies have been to Cannes four times: THX 1138 in 1971, Star Wars, Episode III - Revenge of the Sith in 2005, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008 and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in 2023 (he wasn't in attendance last year).



(With inputs from ANI)