Published 16:02 IST, November 16th 2024
'Fraud BookMyShow' Trends After Coldplay Fans Fail To Secure Ahmedabad Additional Concert Tickets
Coldplay announces second Ahmedabad show after tickets for first show got sold out within minutes. Tickets for second show went on sale at 1 pm.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Coldplay concert tickets in Ahmedabad got sold out within minutes | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
16:02 IST, November 16th 2024