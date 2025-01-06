Published 12:21 IST, January 6th 2025
Golden Globes 2025: Check Out The Full Winners List In TV And Film Categories
“Emilia Pérez” won Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture and “The Brutalist″ won Best Motion Picture Drama at the 82nd Golden Globes.
“Emilia Pérez” won Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture at the 82nd Golden Globes.
“The Brutalist″ won best motion picture drama, and Adrien Brody took home best actor for his role in the film.
“Shōgun“ won best television drama, and ”Hacks” won for TV comedy or musical. Emilia Pérez” entered the night as the lead nominee, with 10 nods.
Demi Moore, Sebastian Stan, Zoe Saldaña, Kieran Culkin and Jean Smart were among the acting winners.
Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted Sunday’s ceremony from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
At a gala dinner Friday, Viola Davis received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ted Danson accepted the Carol Burnett Award. The Globes aired on CBS and streamed live for subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime.
Here’s a full list of winners at Sunday’s Golden Globes:
Movies
Best motion picture, drama
“The Brutalist”
Best motion picture, musical or comedy
“Emilia Pérez”
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, drama
Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture, drama
Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Demi Moore, “The Substance”
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role, movie
Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role, movie
Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
“Wicked”
Best motion picture, non-English
“Emilia Pérez”
Best motion picture, animated
“Flow”
Best director
Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”
Best Screenplay
Peter Straughan, “Conclave”
Best original score
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Challengers”
Best original song
“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez” music/lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard
Television
Best television series, drama
“Shōgun”
Best television series, comedy or musical
“Hacks”
Best performance by a female actor, TV series, drama
Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”
Best performance by a male actor, TV series, drama
Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
Best performance by a female actor TV series, musical or comedy
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Best performance by a male actor, TV series, musical or comedy
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Best limited series, anthology series or movie made for television
“Baby Reindeer”
Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or movie made for television
Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or movie made for television
Jodie Foster, ”True Detective: Night Country”
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role, TV
Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role, TV
Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”
Best performance in stand-up comedy on TV
Ali Wong, “Ali Wong: Single Lady”
