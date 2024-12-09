Golden Globes 2025 Nominations: This Indian Filmmaker Becomes 1st To Bag Best Director Nod

Golden Globes 2025 Nominations: The nominations for the Golden Globes Awards, which will be televised by CBS and streamed on Paramount+ on January 6 (IST), were announced on Monday by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut. Payal Kapadia made history by becoming the first Indian to bag a nomination in the Best Director category. Additionally, her Cannes-winning directorial All We Imagine As Light is also in the running for the Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language honour, marking a significant milestone in Indian cinema.

File photo of All We Imagine As Light director Payal kapadia | Image: IMDb

Payal Kapadia becomes first Indian director to bag Best Director nomination at Golden Globes

In the popular Best Director Motion Picture category, Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine As Light) will be up against Jacques Audiar (Emilie Perez), Sean Baker (Anora), Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), Edward Berger (Conclave) and Coralie Fargeat (The Substance).

All We Imagine As Light won Best International Feature Film at Gotham Awards | Image: IMDb

Apart from Payal's personal filmmaking milestone, her directorial All We Imagine As Light is also in the running in the Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language category. The Indo-French production will compete against Emilia Pérez of France, The Girl With The Needle of Poland / Sweden / Denmark, I’m Still Here of Brazil, The Seed Of The Sacred Fig of USA / Germany and Vermiglio of Italy.

When All We Imagine As Light shone at Cannes

Earlier in May this year, All We Imagine As Light scripted history by becoming the first film from India ever to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival. It released in theatres across India on November 22.

A still from All We Imagine As Light | Image: IMDb