Golden Globes 2025: When And Where To Watch First Award Show Of The Year? Here's All We Know

Golden Globes 2025: The first award show of the year is merely days away now. On January 2, the organisers revealed the presenters list, date, and more for the star-studded event. The announcement is eagerly special in many ways for India, as All We Imagine As Light director Payal Kapadia will be competing after becoming the first ever Indian to receive a Golden Globes nomination.

When and where to watch the 82nd Golden Globes?

The 82nd annual ceremony will air live in the US on Sunday, January 5, at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET on CBS. American viewers can also stream it on Paramount+ with Showtime if subscribed.

82nd Golden Globes | Image: X

In India, the Golden Globe Awards will be streamed live on Lionsgate Play. The ceremony will air on January 6, 2025, at 6:30 AM IST.

Payal Kapadia becomes first Indian director to bag Best Director nomination

This year's Golden Globes is more special as Payal Kapadia made history by becoming the first Indian to bag a nomination in the Best Director category. Additionally, her Cannes-winning directorial All We Imagine As Light is also in the running for the Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language honour, marking a significant milestone in Indian cinema.

All We Imagine As Light | Image: X

In the Best Director Motion Picture category, Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine As Light) faces competition from Jacques Audiar (Emilie Perez), Sean Baker (Anora), Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), Edward Berger (Conclave), and Coralie Fargeat (The Substance).

Who will be hosting the Golden Globes?

Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the prestigious gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles this Sunday, January 5. She previously performed at Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady.