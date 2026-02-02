Grammy Awards 2026: Bad Bunny’s 'ICE Out' Speech To Justin Bieber’s Half-Naked Performance, A Look At 7 Unmissable Viral Moments

It’s time to get a rewind of the momentous night in music. Going into the Grammys 2026, there was plenty of history that had been made with Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga among the evening’s most-awarded artists. From Doechii taking us back to ‘90s energy in Roberto Cavalli, to Sabrina Carpenter’s soft blush tones with her dreamy boho-chic gown, the night was more than just an award show. Trevor Noah hosted the ceremony for the final time. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber turned heads with PDA moments, while Bieber also made a much-talked-about return to the Grammys stage. The night also featured powerful debut performances from Clipse, ROSÉ and the Best New Artist nominees—Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR and The Marías, among others. As the curtain fell, the biggest music awards night left us with plenty of surprising moments to remember.

Grammy Awards 2026 viral moments

Trevor Noah takes a jibe at Nicki Minaj in Grammys monologue

The Grammy Awards 2026 opened with plenty of humour and quick wit as Trevor Noah returned to host the show for the sixth and final time. Delivering his opening monologue at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Noah poked fun at several major stars. Early in his speech, he joked about singer Nicki Minaj, who did not attend the ceremony. He teased the audience’s reaction before getting into a mock exchange involving US President Donald Trump.

"Nicki Minaj is not here, she is not here, uh. She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues: 'Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest ass, I have it. Everybody's saying it Nicki, I know they say it's you, but it's me. Womp womp womp, look at it baby," said Noah, according to Deadline. Nicki Minaj has received 12 Grammy nominations but has yet to win the award.

Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber wear ‘ICE OUT’ pins at the 2026 Grammys



BLACKPINK Rosé and Bruno Mars performing ‘APT.’ at the Grammys 2026 opening

BLACKPINK Rosé and Bruno Mars opened the 68th annual Grammy Awards Sunday with an electric rendition of their multicultural pop smash, “APT."; the Blackpink singer channelled a pop-punk Gwen Stefani in her tie and platinum blond hair. Their performance is now going viral.

Justin Bieber at his usual best

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, set major couple goals this Grammys. Hand-in-hand with her, Justin and Hailey opted for a sleek black red carpet moment, letting their cool couple’s attitude do all the talking.

A video from the red carpet is going viral in which Baby singer is seen admiring his wife while she poses for paps.

Chappell Roan’s red carpet appearance

Justin Bieber performs Yukon at the Grammys 2026 in shorts

Lady Gaga performs new version of ‘Abracadabra’ at the Grammys

Bad Bunny Grammy winning speech

As expected, the “música urbana” album award went to Bad Bunny, who used his moment to address the current crisis surrounding the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement in cities across the United States, speaking directly in English.