Updated 2 February 2026 at 08:04 IST
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Kendrick Lamar Makes History, Olivia Dean Wins Big
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: 68th Grammys mark a return to normalcy after the 2025 show was altered to focus on Los Angeles-area wildfire relief efforts. Comedian Trevor Noah will host the show for the sixth consecutive time, and it will be his last.
Grammy Awards 2026 Live: Hollywood's biggest music night will return with the 68th Grammy Awards on February 1 (ET). The Grammys are considered one of the three big gala awards of Hollywood, along with the Academy Awards and Tonys. The award ceremony will be streamed live globally on various streaming platforms. In India, like several other Hollywood events, the Grammy Awards 2026 will stream on Jio Hotstar.
Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with nine total. He’s up for record, song and album of the year, marking the third time he’s had simultaneous nominations in those big categories, as well as pop duo/group performance, melodic rap performance, rap song and rap album. He’s also nominated twice in the rap performance category. Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Canadian record producer/songwriter Cirkut follow Lamar with seven nominations each. Thomas, Bad Bunny, Serban Ghenea and the aforementioned Carpenter all boast six nominations. Andrew Watt, Clipse, Doechii, Sounwave, SZA, Turnstile and Tyler, the Creator have five each. There are several first-time nominees as well this year, including Tate McRae, Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress, JID and Timothée Chalamet.
Live Blog
Grammy Awards 2026 Host, Presenters and Performances: The show will feature a special segment in which all eight of this year’s best new artist nominees will perform. That means Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, global girl group Katseye, The Marías, Addison Rae, sombr, Alex Warren and Lola Young will all share the stage before going head-to-head for one of the night’s biggest prizes. Bruno Mars, Rosé, Tyler, the Creator, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Clipse and Pharrell Williams will also perform.
Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson will take the stage for the in memoriam. Ms Lauryn Hill will pay tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Slash will honour Ozzy Osbourne.
Doechii and Harry Styles are the first confirmed presenters. Others include Carole King, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Jeff Goldblum, Karol G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah and Teyana Taylor. Comedian Trevor Noah will host the show for the sixth consecutive time, and it will be his last.
2 February 2026 at 08:04 IST
Grammy Awards 2026: Jelly Roll Wins Best Contemporary Country Album
Jelly Roll won Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken. While accepting the award, he thanked Jesus and added, "I believe that music had the power to change my life, and God had the power to change my life. I want to tell y’all right now: Jesus is for everybody, Jesus is not owned by one political party. Jesus is not owned by no music label. Jesus is Jesus.”
2 February 2026 at 07:55 IST
Grammy Awards 2026: Bad Bunny Says 'ICE Out' In His Winning Speech
Accepting his award for Best Música Urbana Album, he said, “Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out.” He added, “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans.” Preaching for love, Bad Bunny said, "The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love,” he said. “We need to be different. We fight. We have to do it with love. We love our people, we love our family, and that’s the way to do it, with love. Don’t forget that.”
2 February 2026 at 07:50 IST
Grammy Award 2026: Bad Bunny Wins Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny took home Best Música Urbana Album for Debí Tirar Más Fotos.
2 February 2026 at 07:55 IST
Grammy Award 2026: Justin Bieber Goes Minimalist For His Performance
Justin Bieber returned to the stage after 4-year hiatus and performed at the 68th Grammys. Performing at Yukon, the singer's outfit consisted of only shorts. He stared into a large rectangular mirror with a guitar slung over his shoulder.
2 February 2026 at 07:47 IST
Grammy Award 2026: Sabrina Carpenter's Valentino Ruffled Gown Takes Over Red Carpet
Sabrina Carpenter seems to be a best friend to romance and ruffles as she stepped onto the red carpet at the Grammys 2026, turning heads with a soft, dreamy look that matched the big night ahead for her music. She wore a custom Valentino dress designed by Alessandro Michele. The outfit featured layers of ruffles and fine beading that flowed all the way to the floor. The gown had a sheer cape over her shoulders. Under it, the bejewelled straps and sweetheart neckline added to the romantic style. The bodice was heavily detailed, and the ruffles fell in soft tiers down the skirt. Sabrina kept her jewellery simple but striking. She wore three diamond rings, including a special "SC" initial ring, along with diamond drop earrings. Her hair was pulled back, with soft strands framing her face, giving her a gentle and glowing look.
The night is an important one for the singer. Her latest album, Man's Best Friend, and her solo track, Manchild, are up for six awards. This includes a nomination for Album of the Year, where she is competing with stars like Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber.
2 February 2026 at 07:48 IST
Grammy Award 2026: Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Award Goes To...
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical was won by Cirkut. This award category was not telecast and was announced during the premiere.
2 February 2026 at 07:48 IST
Grammy Award 2026: Olivia Dean Takes Home Best New Artist Award
Grammy Award 2026: Best New Artist goes to Olivia Dean. In her winning speech, she celebrated immigrants and said, "I wanna say I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant, I wouldn’t be here. I’m a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated.”
She was up against KATSEYE, The Marias, Addison Rae, sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren and Lola Young.
2 February 2026 at 07:48 IST
Grammy Award 2026: Best New Artist Nominees Perform Live
The Marias performed No One Noticed from their album Submarine, giving viewers something to sink into.
Leon Thomas performed Mutt
Alex Warren performed Ordinary
Addison Rae performed Fame Is A Gun, wearing a purple bedazzled bikini.
Katseye performed Gnarly. Notably, they swapped the lyric “Tesla” with “robotics.”
The crowd rose to its feet for Olivia Dean who performed Man I Need.
Sombr’s closed with his energetic performance of 12 to 12.
2 February 2026 at 07:48 IST
Grammy Award 2026: Kendrick Lamar's Emotional Speech After Making History
Kendrick Lamar took the centre stage after winning the prestigious award. He said, “It is hip-hop as usual, man. I’m not good at talking about myself, but I express it through the music. It’s an honor to be here. … Hip-hop is going to always be right here. We are going to be in these suits looking good, having our folks with us. We are going to be having the culture with us. So I appreciate y’all. God is to glory. Love y’all.”
Lamar has officially passed Jay Z for most Grammys.
- Best Rap Album: GNX
- Best Rap Performance: Clipse f/ Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell - “Chains & Whips”
- Best Rap Song: TV Off
- Best Melodic Rap Performance: Luther
Lamar was nominated in 9 categories, leading the nom list this year.
2 February 2026 at 07:48 IST
Grammy Award 2026: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album
Kendrick Lamar, nominated in nine categories, has won his first award of the night. He has won the Best Rap Album for GNX.
2 February 2026 at 07:50 IST
Grammy Award 2026: Chappell Roan Takes Goes For Reveal Topless Sheer Gown
Chappell Roan undid a dark red cape on the carpet, revealing a sheer topless gown held up by nipple rings.
2 February 2026 at 07:50 IST
Grammy Award 2026: Bad Bunny Looks Sharp In Black Suit
All eyes are on Bad Bunny as the singer walks on the red carpet in a black suit. The singer made history with his Grammy nominations as he is the first Spanish-language artist to receive nominations for the coveted Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year categories at the same ceremony. (He’s also up for Best Música Urbana Album, Best Global Music Performance and Best Album Cover.)
2 February 2026 at 07:47 IST
Grammy Award 2026: ROSE-Bruno Mars Open The Award Ceremony With APT Performance, Literally
ROSÉ and Bruno Mars opened the 68th GRAMMYs with a performance of APT.
1 February 2026 at 19:14 IST
Grammy Awards 2026: Notable Presenters
Doechii, Harry Styles, Carole King, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Jeff Goldblum, Karol G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah and Teyana Taylor will present at the 2026 Grammys.
1 February 2026 at 19:14 IST
Grammy Awards 2026: What are the notable performances?
The 2026 award show will feature a special segment in which all eight of this year’s best new artist nominees will perform. Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, global girl group Katseye, The Marías, Addison Rae, sombr, Alex Warren and Lola Young will all share the stage before going head-to-head for one of the night’s biggest prizes. Sabrina Carpenter, who is among the lead nominees with 6 nods, will also perform at the Grammys.
1 February 2026 at 19:13 IST
Trevor Noah To Host Grammy Awards For One Last Time
Comedian Trevor Noah will host the show for the sixth consecutive time, and it will be his last. Noah himself is a four-time Grammy nominee and is up this year in the audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording category for Into the Uncut Grass, a children’s story.
1 February 2026 at 19:13 IST
Grammy Awards 2026: Where And How To Watch In India?
The award ceremony will be streamed live globally on various streaming platforms. In India, like several other Hollywood events, the Grammy Awards 2026 will also stream on Jio Hotstar. Since the event will take place on February 1, at 8 PM (ET), Indian viewers can watch it live from 6.30 am on February 2. The main award ceremony is scheduled to run for 2.5 hours.
1 February 2026 at 19:13 IST
Grammy Awards 2026: Who Is Leading In Nominations?
Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with nine total. Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Canadian record producer/songwriter Cirkut follow Lamar with seven nominations each. Thomas, Bad Bunny, Serban Ghenea and the aforementioned Carpenter all boast six nominations. Andrew Watt, Clipse, Doechii, Sounwave, SZA, Turnstile and Tyler, the Creator have five each.
