Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Kendrick Lamar Makes History, Olivia Dean Wins Big

Grammy Awards 2026 | Image: Republic

Grammy Awards 2026 Live: Hollywood's biggest music night will return with the 68th Grammy Awards on February 1 (ET). The Grammys are considered one of the three big gala awards of Hollywood, along with the Academy Awards and Tonys. The award ceremony will be streamed live globally on various streaming platforms. In India, like several other Hollywood events, the Grammy Awards 2026 will stream on Jio Hotstar.

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with nine total. He’s up for record, song and album of the year, marking the third time he’s had simultaneous nominations in those big categories, as well as pop duo/group performance, melodic rap performance, rap song and rap album. He’s also nominated twice in the rap performance category. Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Canadian record producer/songwriter Cirkut follow Lamar with seven nominations each. Thomas, Bad Bunny, Serban Ghenea and the aforementioned Carpenter all boast six nominations. Andrew Watt, Clipse, Doechii, Sounwave, SZA, Turnstile and Tyler, the Creator have five each. There are several first-time nominees as well this year, including Tate McRae, Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress, JID and Timothée Chalamet.