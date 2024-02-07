Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 00:20 IST

Grammys 2024: When, Where To Live Stream The Award Ceremony

The 66th annual Grammy Awards is set to take place on February 4, which will mark comedian Trevor Noah's fourth time as a host

Republic Entertainment Desk
Grammys
Grammys | Image:Grammys
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mark your calendars for February 4, as the Grammy Awards is all set to roll out the red carpets at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It is the 66th annual award ceremony where Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Billy Joel and Burna Boy, to name a few, will be performing. The event will mark comedian and writer Trevor Noah's fourth time as a host. He will also serve as a producer on the show. However, do you know where you can watch the award ceremony live? Here we are with the detailed information.

All About Trevor Noah's Parents, Patricia and Robert Noah
(A file photo of Trevor | Image: Instagram)

Grammys 2024 live streaming options

There are multiple platforms where you can watch the Grammys from the comfort of your home. Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, the red carpet event before the main carpet, will be a live webcast on Grammy.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube site. For the main event, one can tune in to CBS and Paramount+. You can also stream the ceremony live by signing in to CBS.com as well.

The award ceremony will start at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET and 6:30 AM in India.

Who is nominated at the Grammys?

This year’s field is paced by SZA with nine nominations including for Record, Album and Song of the Year for Kill Bill and SOS. Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét have seven noms, while Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift have six apiece. Taylor Swift is nominated for Album of the Year (Midnights) and Song of the Year (Anti-Hero) and Record of the Year, one of five to land noms in each of the three marquee categories. The nomination in the Album category means she is in the running for her fourth Grammy in that category — breaking a tie for third she currently is in with a lofty group that includes Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon.

SZA to Perform Live on 2024 Grammys Telecast
(A file photo of SZA | Image: Instagram) 

With IANS Inputs
 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News27 minutes ago

  2. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News34 minutes ago

  3. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World36 minutes ago

  4. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment37 minutes ago

  5. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News41 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement