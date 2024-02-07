Advertisement

Mark your calendars for February 4, as the Grammy Awards is all set to roll out the red carpets at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It is the 66th annual award ceremony where Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Billy Joel and Burna Boy, to name a few, will be performing. The event will mark comedian and writer Trevor Noah's fourth time as a host. He will also serve as a producer on the show. However, do you know where you can watch the award ceremony live? Here we are with the detailed information.

(A file photo of Trevor | Image: Instagram)

Grammys 2024 live streaming options

There are multiple platforms where you can watch the Grammys from the comfort of your home. Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, the red carpet event before the main carpet, will be a live webcast on Grammy.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube site. For the main event, one can tune in to CBS and Paramount+. You can also stream the ceremony live by signing in to CBS.com as well.

The award ceremony will start at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET and 6:30 AM in India.

Who is nominated at the Grammys?

This year’s field is paced by SZA with nine nominations including for Record, Album and Song of the Year for Kill Bill and SOS. Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét have seven noms, while Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift have six apiece. Taylor Swift is nominated for Album of the Year (Midnights) and Song of the Year (Anti-Hero) and Record of the Year, one of five to land noms in each of the three marquee categories. The nomination in the Album category means she is in the running for her fourth Grammy in that category — breaking a tie for third she currently is in with a lofty group that includes Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon.

(A file photo of SZA | Image: Instagram)

