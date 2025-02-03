Grammys 2025: Host Trevor Noah Takes A Dig At US President Donald Trump's Immigration Policy, Says 'Maybe The Last Time I...'

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards is airing today, February 3, 2025, bringing together music icons in the Hollywood industry. Trevor Noah returns as host for the fifth year in a row. In his bold opening monologue, he took aim at US President Donald Trump. With his trademark wit, Trevor criticised Trump’s immigration policies.

Grammys 2025 host Trevor Noah takes a jab at US President Donald Trump

During the event, Noah made a joke about the Trump administration’s rules on illegal immigration. “We’re going to be honouring the best in music as voted on by the 13,000 members of the Recording Academy," he said, “and 20 million illegal immigrants."

The South African comedian added that he planned to enjoy the evening because it “may be the last time I host anything in this country." He quipped, “I don’t know if you noticed, but there have been a few changes in Washington. So I’m going to enjoy tonight because it may be the last time I get to host anything in this country."

Trevor Noah | Image: X

Since taking office on January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump has introduced several immigration-related executive orders to target undocumented migrants in the US. Trump has worked to reform parts of the US immigration system, including procedures for processing and deporting migrants. According to the BBC, he has pledged “mass deportations" and arrests.

Trevor Noah setting the night on fire with his hosting

At the Grammys, Noah also joked about Nick Cannon’s expanding family before turning his attention to Beyoncé, who topped the night with 11 nominations. He quipped, “She’s nominated in Best Country, Best Pop, Best Americana, and Best Melodic Rap. Yeah, Andre 3000 better watch out next year—she’s coming for that flute.”