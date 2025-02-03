Grammys 2025: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Strips Naked On The Red Carpet, Internet Is 'Disgusted'

Grammys Awards 2025: The biggest music award night for the 50th year kicked off with comedian Trevor Noah as the host, bringing together iconic names from the melody world. However, Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, have worn some ensembles on an NSFW red carpet that have raised eyebrows and left the internet utterly puzzled.

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori appeared naked on Grammys red carpet

On Sunday, Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori walked the red carpet at the 67th annual Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, showcasing outfits that initially seemed more subdued than their usual style. However, the tone quickly changed.

In clips shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, West, 47, wore a plain black T-shirt, matching trousers, and black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Censori, 30, started off in a long black fur coat, which she soon removed to reveal a sheer dress that left little to the imagination.

The revealing skin-tight dress exposed her body, creating the impression that Censori was nude.

After sparking a buzz on the red carpet, West and Censori departed the venue. Social media users on X didn’t hold back in sharing their opinions about Censori’s daring outfit.

Bianca Censori sparks outrage with NSFW Grammys look