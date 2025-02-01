Grammys 2025: Know When And Where Can You Watch 67th Annual Award Ceremony In India

The Grammys are the first of the Big Three networks’ major music awards held annually. It is considered as one of the major annual American entertainment awards along with the Academy Awards and Tony Awards. The 67th Annual Grammys will take place in Los Angeles on February 2. Know when and where can you watch this award ceremony in India.

Where can you watch Grammys 2025 in India?

This year’s Grammys will be broadcast live in India on Disney Plus Hotstar on Monday, February 3, 2025 from 6:30 am to 10:00 am IST. The streaming giant had also announced the same on their Instagram handle. Along with a video clip, the caption read. “Music that brought you joy, helped you heal deserves all the recognition. See you at the Golden Gram.”

Fans took to comment section to express their excitement and watch their favourite stars at the comfort of their home. One user wrote, “Thank you, I was going crazy thinking how to livestream that would have been grainy”. Another user wrote, “Finally I won’t have to watch a blurry unofficial livestream”. “Finally a live broadcast”, wrote the third user.

Who’s been nominated for Grammys this year?

Beyonce who had scripted history with holding the most of the Grammy wins by any artist has been nominated in pop, rap, country and Americana categories. Other contenders include Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone. The list also includes Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift among others.

File photo of Grammys | Source: IMDb

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2. The show will hosted by Trevor Noah.

File photo of Crypto.com Arena In Los Angeles | Source: X