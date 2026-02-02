Grammys 2026: Bad Bunny's Bold Stand Against ICE Earns Standing Ovation, Says 'We Are Not Animals, We Are Americans'

The Grammy Awards 2026 are taking place in Los Angeles today. Kendrick Lamar has officially become the most awarded hip-hop artist in Grammy history. As expected, the “música urbana” album award went to Bad Bunny, who used his moment to address the current crisis surrounding the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement in cities across the United States, speaking directly in English.

He addressed the crowd to thunderous applause and said, “Before I say thanks to god, I’m going to say ICE out.” He then added, “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans.”

He went on to explain that hate only grows when people respond with more hate. “The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love,” he said. He urged people to choose a different path, saying, “We need to be different. We fight. We have to do it with love. We love our people, we love our family, and that’s the way to do it, with love. Don’t forget that.”

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Bad Bunny won Best Música Urbana Album, marking his fourth Grammy. In his acceptance speech, he delivered a timely message about love defeating hate in uncertain times, which sparked loud applause from the crowd. Bad Bunny wore a custom Schiaparelli, marking the house’s first-ever menswear piece.

Advertisement