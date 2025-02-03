Grammys Full Winners List: Beyonce Wins Album Of The Year, Best Country Album For 1st Time; Kendrick Takes Home 5 Trophies

Published 11:26 IST, February 3rd 2025
Grammys 2025 Winner List: It was a ceremony to be remembered with Shakira giving an electrifying performance to Beyonce sweeping the top honours. She scripted history by becoming the first black woman to win the Best Country Album in 50 years. Apart from Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar also stole the limelight by bagging awards in all the categories he was nominated for, including song and record of the year. Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx and Chappell Roan lifted their first-ever Grammy this year. This year, the Premiere Ceremony, which preceded the main award ceremony, opened Grammys with a heartfelt tribute to first responders and wildfire victims.
67th Grammy Awards 2025 complete winners list:
Album of the Year: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
Song of the Year: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
Record Of The Year: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Die With A Smile” — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: Daniel Nigro
Best New Artist: Chappell Roan
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Amy Allen
Best Pop Solo Performance: “Espresso” — Sabrina Carpenter
Best Pop Vocal Album: Short n’ Sweet — Sabrina Carpenter
Best Dance/Electronic Recording: “Neverender” — Justice & Tame Impala
Best Dance Pop Recording: “Von dutch” — Charli xcx
Best Dance/Electronic Album: BRAT — Charli xcx
Best Remixed Recording: “Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” — FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)
Best Rock Performance: “Now and Then” — The Beatles
Best Metal Performance: “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” — Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne
Best Rock Song: “Broken Man” — Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)
Best Rock Album: Hackney Diamonds — The Rolling Stones
Best Alternative Music Performance: “Flea” — St. Vincent
Best Alternative Music Album: All Born Screaming — St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance: “Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long
Best Traditional R&B Performance: “That’s You” — Lucky Daye
Best R&B Song: “Saturn” — Rob Bisel, Cian Ducrot, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)
Best Progressive R&B Album: So Glad to Know You — Avery*Sunshine and Why Lawd? — NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)
Best R&B Album: 11:11 (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
Best Rap Performance: “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance: “3” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu
Best Rap Song: “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
Best Rap Album: Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: The Heart, The Mind, The Soul — Tank and The Bangas
Best Jazz Performance: “Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” — Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner
Best Jazz Vocal Album: A Joyful Holiday — Samara Joy
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Remembrance — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence — Dan Pugach Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album: Cubop Lives! — Zaccai Curtis, Luques Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina & Reinaldo de Jesus
Best Alternative Jazz Album: No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin — Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Visions — Norah Jones
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Plot Armor — Taylor Eigsti
Best Musical Theater Album: Hell’s Kitchen — Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Maleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
Best Country Solo Performance: “It Takes A Woman” — Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: “II MOST WANTED” — Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus
Best Country Song: “The Architect” — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
Best Country Album: COWBOY CARTER — Beyoncé
Best American Roots Performance: “Lighthouse” — Sierra Ferrell
Best Americana Performance: “American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell
Best American Roots Song: “American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)
Best Americana Album: Trail Of Flowers — Sierra Ferrell
Best Bluegrass Album: Live Vol. 1 — Billy Strings
Best Traditional Blues Album: Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa — The Taj Mahal Sextet
Best Contemporary Blues Album: Mileage — Ruthie Foster
Best Folk Album: Woodland — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album: Kuini — Kalani Pe’a
Best Gospel Performance/Song: “One Hallelujah” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “That’s My King” — CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Llyod Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters
Best Gospel Album: More Than This — CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Heart Of A Human — DOE
Best Roots Gospel Album: Church — Cory Henry
Best Latin Pop Album: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — Shakira
Best Música Urbana Album: LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN — Residente
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Quién trae las cornetas? — Rawayana
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano): Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León
Best Tropical Latin Album: Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
Best Global Music Performance: “Bemba Colorá” — Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar
Best African Music Performance: “Love Me JeJe” — Tems
Best Global Music Album: ALKEBULAN II — Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Best Reggae Album: Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) — (Various Artists)
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album: Triveni — Wouter Kellerman, Eru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon
Best Children’s Music Album: Brillo, Brillo! — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
Best Comedy Album: The Dreamer — Dave Chappelle
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration — Jimmy Carter
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein — Bradley Cooper & Yannick Nézet-Séguin, artists; Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Jason Ruder, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television): Dune: Part Two — Hans Zimmer, composer
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord — Winifred Phillips, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media: It Never Went Away [From “American Symphony”] — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
Best Music Video: “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
Best Music Film: “American Symphony” — Jon Batiste
Best Recording Package: BRAT — Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli xcx)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package: Mind Games — Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)
Best Album Notes: Centennial — Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists)
Best Historical Album: Centennial — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band And Various Artists)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: i/o — Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May, Dom Shaw & Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel)
Best Engineered Album, Classical: Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit — Mark Donahue & John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Producer Of The Year, Classical: Elaine Martone
Best Immersive Audio Album: i/o (In-Side Mix) — Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Peter Gabriel, immersive producer (Peter Gabriel)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: “Bridge Over Troubled Water” — Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly & John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: “Alma” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Regina Carter)
Best Orchestral Performance: “Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Opera Recording: “Saariaho: Adriana Mater” — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)
Best Choral Performance: “Ochre” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: “Rectangles and Circumstance” — Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: “Bach: Goldberg Variations” — Víkingur Ólafsson
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Beyond The Years – Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price — Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist
Best Classical Compendium: Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer
