Grammys Full Winners List: Beyonce Wins Album Of The Year, Best Country Album For 1st Time; Kendrick Takes Home 5 Trophies

Grammys 2025 Winner List: It was a ceremony to be remembered with Shakira giving an electrifying performance to Beyonce sweeping the top honours. She scripted history by becoming the first black woman to win the Best Country Album in 50 years. Apart from Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar also stole the limelight by bagging awards in all the categories he was nominated for, including song and record of the year. Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx and Chappell Roan lifted their first-ever Grammy this year. This year, the Premiere Ceremony, which preceded the main award ceremony, opened Grammys with a heartfelt tribute to first responders and wildfire victims.

67th Grammy Awards 2025 complete winners list:

Album of the Year: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Song of the Year: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Record Of The Year: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Die With A Smile” — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: Daniel Nigro

Best New Artist: Chappell Roan

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Amy Allen

Best Pop Solo Performance: “Espresso” — Sabrina Carpenter

Best Pop Vocal Album: Short n’ Sweet — Sabrina Carpenter

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: “Neverender” — Justice & Tame Impala

Best Dance Pop Recording: “Von dutch” — Charli xcx

Best Dance/Electronic Album: BRAT — Charli xcx

Best Remixed Recording: “Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” — FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Best Rock Performance: “Now and Then” — The Beatles

Best Metal Performance: “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” — Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne

Best Rock Song: “Broken Man” — Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)

Best Rock Album: Hackney Diamonds — The Rolling Stones

Best Alternative Music Performance: “Flea” — St. Vincent

Best Alternative Music Album: All Born Screaming — St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance: “Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long

Best Traditional R&B Performance: “That’s You” — Lucky Daye

Best R&B Song: “Saturn” — Rob Bisel, Cian Ducrot, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album: So Glad to Know You — Avery*Sunshine and Why Lawd? — NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)

Best R&B Album: 11:11 (Deluxe) — Chris Brown

Best Rap Performance: “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance: “3” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu

Best Rap Song: “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap Album: Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: The Heart, The Mind, The Soul — Tank and The Bangas

Best Jazz Performance: “Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” — Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner

Best Jazz Vocal Album: A Joyful Holiday — Samara Joy

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Remembrance — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence — Dan Pugach Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album: Cubop Lives! — Zaccai Curtis, Luques Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina & Reinaldo de Jesus

Best Alternative Jazz Album: No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin — Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Visions — Norah Jones

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Plot Armor — Taylor Eigsti

Best Musical Theater Album: Hell’s Kitchen — Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Maleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Country Solo Performance: “It Takes A Woman” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: “II MOST WANTED” — Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus

Best Country Song: “The Architect” — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

Best Country Album: COWBOY CARTER — Beyoncé

Best American Roots Performance: “Lighthouse” — Sierra Ferrell

Best Americana Performance: “American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell

Best American Roots Song: “American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)

Best Americana Album: Trail Of Flowers — Sierra Ferrell

Best Bluegrass Album: Live Vol. 1 — Billy Strings

Best Traditional Blues Album: Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa — The Taj Mahal Sextet

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Mileage — Ruthie Foster

Best Folk Album: Woodland — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album: Kuini — Kalani Pe’a

Best Gospel Performance/Song: “One Hallelujah” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “That’s My King” — CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Llyod Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters

Best Gospel Album: More Than This — CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Heart Of A Human — DOE

Best Roots Gospel Album: Church — Cory Henry

Best Latin Pop Album: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — Shakira

Best Música Urbana Album: LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN — Residente

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Quién trae las cornetas? — Rawayana

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano): Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León

Best Tropical Latin Album: Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Best Global Music Performance: “Bemba Colorá” — Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar

Best African Music Performance: “Love Me JeJe” — Tems

Best Global Music Album: ALKEBULAN II — Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Best Reggae Album: Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) — (Various Artists)

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album: Triveni — Wouter Kellerman, Eru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon

Best Children’s Music Album: Brillo, Brillo! — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

Best Comedy Album: The Dreamer — Dave Chappelle

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration — Jimmy Carter

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein — Bradley Cooper & Yannick Nézet-Séguin, artists; Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Jason Ruder, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television): Dune: Part Two — Hans Zimmer, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord — Winifred Phillips, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media: It Never Went Away [From “American Symphony”] — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Best Music Video: “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Music Film: “American Symphony” — Jon Batiste

Best Recording Package: BRAT — Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli xcx)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package: Mind Games — Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)

Best Album Notes: Centennial — Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists)

Best Historical Album: Centennial — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band And Various Artists)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: i/o — Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May, Dom Shaw & Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel)

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit — Mark Donahue & John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Producer Of The Year, Classical: Elaine Martone

Best Immersive Audio Album: i/o (In-Side Mix) — Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Peter Gabriel, immersive producer (Peter Gabriel)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: “Bridge Over Troubled Water” — Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly & John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: “Alma” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Regina Carter)

Best Orchestral Performance: “Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best Opera Recording: “Saariaho: Adriana Mater” — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)

Best Choral Performance: “Ochre” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: “Rectangles and Circumstance” — Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: “Bach: Goldberg Variations” — Víkingur Ólafsson

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Beyond The Years – Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price — Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist