India's All We Imagine As Light Loses Golden Globe In Best Motion Picture Non-English Language Category To Emilia Perez
All We Imagine As Light is directed by Payal Kapadia and was nominated in Best Motion Picture Non-English Language category. It lost to France's Emilia Perez.
All We imagine As Light is directed by Payal Kapadia | Image: X
All We Imagine As Light lost the Golden Globe in the Best Motion Picture Non-English Language category to France's Emilia Perez. A joint Indo-French production, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light was nominated in the category alongwith I'm Still Here (Brazil), The Girl with the Needle (Denmark), The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany) and Vermiglio (Italy) to clinch the prestigious Golden Globe.
