India's Band of Maharajas Enters Race For Oscars, Girish Malik Says 'We Are Thrilled'

In a proud moment for Indian cinema, the 'Band of Maharajas', a poignant musical film directed by Girish Malik, has achieved a monumental milestone.

The film has advanced to the Oscar race, earning a green flag to contend for the Oscars in two prestigious categories: Best Original Song for the evocative track "Ishq Walla Daku" and Best Original Score for the exceptional compositions by Maestro Bickram Ghosh.

This remarkable achievement celebrates the continued collaboration between Girish Malik and Bickram Ghosh.

The duo had previously gained recognition at the Oscars for their 2014 film 'Jal', and their latest collaboration showcases a compelling fusion of Indian music and global storytelling.

"We are ecstatic that Band of Maharajas is now in the running for the Oscars," said Girish Malik, reflecting on the significance of the moment, while speaking with ANI.

"This film is more than just a story; it's a sincere tribute to the ability of music to cross boundaries and unite people. I am happy that the work is been considered as we put in one to about two years in making this project," Girish Malik said.

One of the film's producers, Puneet Singh, echoed the sentiments and expressed immense pride in the work, as the team at Clapstem Entertainment celebrates the film's Oscar potential.

"It feels like history repeating itself. Ten years ago, our film Jal was in a similar position, and now the Band of Maharajas is taking this next big step. I'm optimistic for what lies ahead," said Puneet Singh.

Bickram Ghosh, who composed the film's stirring score, shared his pride in the project's success, in a statement shared by the 'Band Of Maharajas' team, "Band of Maharajas is a labour of love. We are incredibly grateful for the support and appreciation we've received."

'Band of Maharajas' tells the inspiring story of three passionate young musicians from a small village near the India-Pakistan border. These fearless individuals pursue their dream of making music, crossing the border into Pakistan, where music faces opposition from radical factions.

The film captures their struggles, bravery, and the profound role music plays in uniting people across divides. (ANI)

