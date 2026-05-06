Internet Discovers The MET Gala Takes Place 'Inside A Tent, In The Middle Of The Road', Viral Videos Spark Shocking Reactions

The first Monday in May successfully concluded with the MET Gala 2026. Celebrities from around the world walked the coveted steps dlautning their versions of the dress code, ‘Fashion is Art’. The biggest names in the industry, from Rihanna to Anne Hathaway and Blake Lively, marked their attendance at arguably the biggest nights in fashion. Several videos from the event also went viral on social media. However, a bunch of clips from outside the MET Gala venue sparked social media interest.

New Yorkers get a free view of the invite-only MET Gala

The MET Gala is one of the most opulent showbiz events of the year, which prides itself on exclusivity and inaccessibility. You must be rich, famous or powerful enough to be invited. Tickets to the gala are priced at $100,000, and a table of 10 starts at $350,000. Even after possessing the means to be able to attend the MET, an invitation is not guaranteed. These eccentricities of the event are well-known. However, this year, New Yorkers made a splash on the internet.

The Met Gala is held annually at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Specifically, the event takes place at the Costume Institute, with the famous red carpet arrivals occurring on the museum's steps along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Social media users, who reside in the city and were obviously not invited to the event, took to their accounts to share a snap from outside the venue.

Some of the lucky passerbys could witness the likes of Hailey Bieber and the Kardashian sisters walk up the MET stairs for free. All they had to do was take a cab or drive through the street. Videos of several onlookers from the show flooded social media.



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