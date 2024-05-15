Advertisement

The Cannes Film Festival opened Tuesday, May 14, with the unveiling of Greta Gerwig’s jury and the presentation of an honorary Palme d’Or for Meryl Streep, as the French Riviera spectacular kicks off a potentially volatile 77th edition. With a six-decade career spanning a modern classic filmography, Streep has accumulated a record number of Oscars. Her films include everything from family favourites like Mamma Mia! and The Devil Wears Prada to dramatic productions like Kramer vs. Kramer, The Deer Hunter, and The French Lieutenant's Woman.

Meryl Streep reacts to Cannes film festival honour

Meryl Streep has been a part of the Cannes Film Festival only once before. The actress walked the red carpet in 1989 when she was awarded the Best Actress award for the film A Cry In The Dark. Reacting to receiving the honour, the actress said in a statement, “I am immeasurably honoured to receive the news of this prestigious award.”

Meryl Streep gets a huge standing ovation accepting a #Cannes2024 honorary Palme d'Or.

She added, “To win a prize at Cannes, for the international community of artists, has always represented the highest achievement in the art of filmmaking. To stand in the shadow of those who have previously been honoured is humbling and thrilling in equal part. I so look forward to coming to France to thank everyone in person this May.”

What to expect from Cannes 2024?

A 10-day stream of stars began flowing down Cannes’ famous red carpet beginning with the opening night film, The Second Act, a French comedy starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphaël Quenard. In the days to come, Cannes will premiere George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Francis Ford Coppola’s self-financed Megalopolis and anticipated new movies from Paolo Sorrentino, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrea Arnold and Kevin Costner.

Other stars to walk the carpet will include Emma Stone, Anya Taylor-Joy, Demi Moore, Selena Gomez, Nicolas Cage and Barry Keoghan. At the closing ceremony on May 25, George Lucas is to receive an honorary Palme d’Or.