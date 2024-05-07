Advertisement

MET Gala 2024 was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Several celebrities and industry bigwigs walked the red carpet at the coveted event. Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Lily Gladstone, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Zendaya, and Jennifer Lopez were among the A-listers who walked the MET steps.

Alia Bhatt dazzles in a sheer saree with a 23-foot-long train

Alia Bhatt walked the MET Gala red carpet for the second time. The actress donned a custom blue Sabyasachi saree for the event. She teamed the look with a matching blouse and a 23-foot-long train. Keeping up with the theme of the year - the actor’s look is detailed with florals delicately hand-embroidered using silk floss, glass beading and semi-precious gemstones.

Lily Gladstone makes MET Gala debut

Lily Gladstone walks the red carpet | Image: X

After making waves with her performance in The Killers Of Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone walked the red carpet in a custom Gabriela Hearst staples gown. The outfit was designed in collaboration with indigenous artist Keri Ataumbi. The actres teamed the look with a matching cape.

MET Gala co-chairs dazzle on the red carpet

Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya walk the red carpet | Image: X

The MET Gala 2024 was co-chaired by Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny alongside Anna Wintour. Zendaya stunned in a custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano. Keeping with the theme, the Challengers actress’ outfit was adorned with floral and hummingbird motifs. Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet in a body-hugging Schiaparelli gown. She teamed the look with a statement diamond necklace.

Kardashian sisters make heads turn at MET Gala

Kim Kardashian at the red carpet | Image: X

Kendall Jenner at the red carpet | Image: X

Kim Kardashian made heads turn as she walked down the red carpet with her bleached hair. She donned a Jean Paul Gaultier outfit which she paired with a metal lace. Kendall Jenner stunned in a Givenchy dress. Members of the Kardashian family have been attending the annual fashion event for nearly a decade.