MET Gala 2024: When And Where To Watch Red Carpet Live In India?

The Metropolitan Museum of Arts will roll its red carpet on the first Monday of May. The biggest fashion evening of the year will witness several industry bigwigs in attendance. Know all about where you can watch the show live online.

Where to watch MET Gala live in India?

MET Gala 2024 will be held on May 6. The show will be streamed live by Vogue for the fourth time in a row. The live stream will be available for free on YouTube.

The event will begin at 6:00 PM ET which is 3:30 am IST on Tuesday. The red carpet at the gala will be hosted by Gwendoline Christie, producer and actor La La Anthony, and model Ashley Graham. The theme of the fashion event this year is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

Who will attend MET Gala 2024 and who will give the event a miss?

While the MET Gala regulars like Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Olivia Rodrigo and Cara Delevingne are expected to mark their presence at the gala this year. Some new names have reportedly made it to the guest list too. Page Six reported that Oscar nominee and Killers Of The Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone has received an invitation to the MET Gala 2024.

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is also expected to make her MET Gala debut this year. The publication has also reported that model Gisele Bundchen will walk the red carpet with her new boyfriend and Jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. While there is no confirmation from the other members of the Kardashian family, Kendall has confirmed her presence at the MET Gala this year. Closer home, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra who have attended the event previously, will give it a miss this year due to filming commitments.