MET Gala 2025: Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds, Rachel Zegler, Gisele Bündchen & Other Regulars Who Will Skip The Event This Year

The first Monday is May is beckoning, and so are the coveted steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art. New York is preparing for fashion's biggest night, which sees a vibrant display of style and opulence from across the globe in different fields of the arts. While the guest list of the MET Gala is guarded with utmost care until the final day, some information finds a way to trickle down on social media. While the world awaits the roll-out of the most sought-after red carpet, there are some celebrities who will most likely sit out the event this year. While nothing is formally announced yet, netizens have reason to believe that some of the regulars might not make it to the MET steps this year.

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen is one of the few celebrities who rarely miss the MET Gala. The Brazilian model has walked the MET red carpet in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2023. She gave the fashion's biggest night a miss in 2024 and seems to be doing it again this year, but with good reason.



The model has recently welcomed her first child with her partner Joaquim Valente. The couple will spend the night with their baby boy and will probably watch the MET Gala 2025 streaming live, just like the rest of us.

Rachel Zelger

The American actress and singer made headlines for her recent film Snow White. As per a report in Page Six, Rachel Zelger will also sit out the MET Gala this year. As per reports, the controversial actress is tied to prior work commitments and will be in London rehearsing for the play Evita instead.

Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds

While the world may have moved on from the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni, It Ends With Us drama, the actress and her husband have seemingly not. Regulars at the event and even co-chairs in select years, the celeb couple allegedly confirmed not attending the MET this year months in advance. While it is not clear if their decision is because of the legal issues with Baldoni, a source explained that the couple have skipped the Gala since 2022 and will continue doing so.

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt

Closer home, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are also not attending the MET this year. While the actresses are not regulars, they did walk the red carpet a select times in the past. Deepika has embraced motherhood in September and is most likely busy with personal and professional commitments. Alia Bhatt is also busy with work commitments, but confirmed that she will attend the Cannes Film Festival.