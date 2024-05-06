Advertisement

As Met Gala approaches, a cloud of controversy looms over Italian model Eugenio Casnighi, 26, who claims to have been fired from his greeter position at the event. Allegations surfaced that Casnighi was ousted for allegedly stealing the spotlight from celebrities like Kylie Jenner. The model shared a video narrating his ordeal on his social media handle.

What did Italian model Eugenio Casnighi allege?

In a TikTok video reported by People Magazine, Casnighi shared his dismay over the sudden termination, citing accusations that he overshadowed A-list attendees. He asserted that his viral fame from the previous year's event played a pivotal role in his dismissal, despite being initially chosen for his charismatic presence.

Eugenio Casnighi from Met Gala | Image; @inbella/X

"I just got fired from the Met Gala. They fired me because I went viral last year. You made it about yourself, so we don't want to work with you anymore," he said.

Casnighi disclosed that he received notification of his termination with less than three days' notice, leaving him blindsided by the abrupt decision. He revealed that the company he was contracted with sought him out specifically for his appealing personality, yet ultimately held him accountable for drawing attention away from celebrities.

Advertisement

When did Eugenio Casnighi become famous?

The model's meteoric rise to internet fame occurred during the previous Met Gala, where his striking appearance garnered widespread attention. A viral moment ensued when he was prominently featured in an interview video alongside Emma Chamberlain and Jennie, capturing the admiration of viewers worldwide.

Advertisement

Ok, I need to know who the dude in the back is, for research purposes pic.twitter.com/EeFjpjaBRD — JushForFans (@jush_for_fun)

Eugenio Casnighi reveals Met Gala's secrets

Recently, Casnighi spoke with DailyMail about what it was like to be a part of the event. He revealed that at the last two Met Galas, an unidentified celebrity "got into problems because they started smoking in the tent before the stairs." "That's not allowed," Casnighi clarified. However, this individual demonstrated no concern. He continued, "They are very famous, so they can do whatever they want," refusing to identify the celebrity.