sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |

Published 08:54 IST, November 17th 2024

Miss Universe 2024 Finale: India's Rhea Singha Bows Out Of Pageant, Fails To Make It To Top 12

73rd Miss Universe Grand Finale: India's Rhea Singha was among the 30 finalists selected from 126 participants at the beauty pageant competition.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rhea Singha fails to make to top 12 of Miss Universe 2024.
Rhea Singha fails to make to top 12 of Miss Universe 2024. | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

08:46 IST, November 17th 2024