Published 09:56 IST, November 17th 2024
Miss Universe 2024 Grand Finale: Victoria Kjaer Of Denmark Crowned Winner
Miss Universe 2024 Finale: Denmark secured its first-ever victory in the world's most recognised beauty pageant as Victoria Kjaer was crowned the winner.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Victoria Kjaer Of Denmark Is Miss Universe 2024 | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
09:52 IST, November 17th 2024