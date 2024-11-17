sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |

Published 09:56 IST, November 17th 2024

Miss Universe 2024 Grand Finale: Victoria Kjaer Of Denmark Crowned Winner

Miss Universe 2024 Finale: Denmark secured its first-ever victory in the world's most recognised beauty pageant as Victoria Kjaer was crowned the winner.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Victoria Kjaer Of Denmark Is Miss Universe 2024
Victoria Kjaer Of Denmark Is Miss Universe 2024 | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

09:52 IST, November 17th 2024