Published 17:45 IST, November 15th 2024
Miss Universe 2024: India's Rhea Singha In Top 10, When And Where To Watch Finale Of Beauty Pageant
Miss Universe 2024 Finale: The 73rd Miss Universe pageant will be held on November 16 in Mexico. India's Rhea Singha from Gujarat has entered the semi-final.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Miss Universe 2024 participants in Mexico City | Image: Miss Universe/Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:45 IST, November 15th 2024