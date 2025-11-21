Updated 21 November 2025 at 10:21 IST
Miss Universe 2025 Finale: Mexico's Fátima Bosch Wins The Crown, India’s Manika Vishwakarma Misses Out After Top 12
The Miss Universe 2025 finale took place in Bangkok, Thailand. Fátima Bosch of Mexico bags the Miss Universe crown at the pageant's 74th edition. India's Manika Vishwakarma has been eliminated from the competition after the Top 12 round.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Miss Universe 2025 Winner: Mexico’s Fátima Bosch has been crowned as the winner of the pageant’s 74th edition, while Miss Thailand Praveenar Singh gets the title for 1st Runner Up.
The 74th Miss Universe ceremony took place in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 21 (IST). The finale witnessed 122 contestants from around the world battling it out for the crown. India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines early but misses out on a spot in the Top 12, bringing India’s hopes for the crown to an end after Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s 2021 victory.
Mexico’s Fátima Bosch crowned as Miss Universe 2025
The finalists are Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Guadeloupe, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, China, the Philippines, Thailand, Malta, and Cote D’Ivoire. This year, Indian badminton legend Saina Nehwal serves on the pageant’s judging panel.
Hailing from Ganganaga in Rajasthan, Manika competed with more than 100 representatives from across the world. India’s Manika Vishwakarma confidently opened the Top 30 and received loud applause, though her journey concluded before the Top 12 selection. The reigning Miss Universe, Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark, crowned on November 16, 2024, is the first woman from her country to win the title and will pass it on to her successor.
Advertisement
This year’s Miss Universe edition highlights purpose-driven storytelling through national costumes, evening gowns, interviews, and advocacy-led assessments. The theme, “The Power of Love,” celebrates global unity and community-focused efforts.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 21 November 2025 at 09:42 IST