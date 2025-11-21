Miss Universe 2025 Finale: Mexico's Fátima Bosch Wins The Crown, India’s Manika Vishwakarma Misses Out After Top 12

Miss Universe 2025 Winner: Mexico’s Fátima Bosch has been crowned as the winner of the pageant’s 74th edition, while Miss Thailand Praveenar Singh gets the title for 1st Runner Up.

The 74th Miss Universe ceremony took place in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 21 (IST). The finale witnessed 122 contestants from around the world battling it out for the crown. India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines early but misses out on a spot in the Top 12, bringing India’s hopes for the crown to an end after Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s 2021 victory.

Mexico’s Fátima Bosch crowned as Miss Universe 2025

The finalists are Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Guadeloupe, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, China, the Philippines, Thailand, Malta, and Cote D’Ivoire. This year, Indian badminton legend Saina Nehwal serves on the pageant’s judging panel.

Hailing from Ganganaga in Rajasthan, Manika competed with more than 100 representatives from across the world. India’s Manika Vishwakarma confidently opened the Top 30 and received loud applause, though her journey concluded before the Top 12 selection. The reigning Miss Universe, Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark, crowned on November 16, 2024, is the first woman from her country to win the title and will pass it on to her successor.

