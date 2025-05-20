Nancy Tyagi Passes Off Store-Bought Outfit As 'Self-Stitched' At Cannes 2025? Neha Bhasin's Exposé Brings Influencer's DIY Image Under Fire

Nancy Tyagi, a 24-year-old fashion influencer, recently walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and made heads turn in a pearl-embellished mini dress with a dramatic cape, which she claimed to have self-stitched. The young artist has made a name for herself for recreating celeb outfits and making striking ensembles from the scratch. From sourcing the raw material to stitching the final product, Nancy does it all herself, per her Instagram videos. However, her DIY reputation has come under fire after singer Neha Bhasin shared a photo indicating that her Cannes outfit is not as original as she claims.

Neha Bhasin calls out Nancy Tyagi

On May 18, Neha Bhasin took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of Nancy Tyagi at the Cannes red carpet and wrote, “This corset looks too familiar hmmmm. Just wondering.” In the next post, she shared a photo of herself wearing the same corset dress and wrote, "Same same." She also shared a post by the store that sells the dress and wrote, “I rest my case”.

A screengrab of Neha Bhasin's story | Image: Instagram

This sparked debate over Nancy Tyagi's claim that she stitched her dress herself. Fans of the influencer claimed that she never called the design her own and might have taken inspiration to recreate the outfit. However, others on social media opined that the outfits look too similar and believed that she had bought the outfit and lied about stitching it herself. Speaking at the red carpet, Nancy Tyagi said, "Ye colour meri mummy ka favourite hai, isliye iss baar decide kiya ki isi colour mein dress design karun. Isse banane mein poora one month laga, aur main last moment tak taiyaari mein lagi rahi, kyunki dress kaafi heavy this. (This is my mother's favourite colour, which is why I chose to design a dress in this colour for Cannes. It took me a month to make the dress, and I was preparing for it till the last moment since it is too heavy)."

Mumbai store owner's big revelation exposes Nancy Tyagi

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Surbhi Gupta, founder and stylist at The Source Bombay, confirmed that Nancy Tyagi had purchased the dress and not stitched it. She shared, “Nancy claims she stitched it herself and all of that, but she bought it from us. She got it from our Mumbai store. We don’t have any problem. She purchased it, so she's free to do what she wants with it. But it is our design. We didn't do a barter or a collaboration. She did not stitch it herself, which she claims she did." Surbhi added that the dress costs ₹25,000.