NH7 Weekender 2024 In Pune Cancelled On The Day Of Event Due To 'Law And Order Restriction'

The 15th edition of the music festival NH7 Weekender was scheduled to be held on December 14 and December 15 in Pune. However, on the first day of the event, the organisers took to their social media accounts to share that the event had been cancelled. The organisers even shared an intimidation of the ticket refund.



Pune NH 7 Weekender 2024 cancelled due to law and order restrictions



On December 14, the first day of the two-day musical festival, the organisers took to Instagram to issue a note announcing the cancellation. Hours before the show, the organisers shared, “We are extremely disheartened to inform you that NH7 Weekender 2024 will no longer take place on 14th-15th December due to law and order restrictions in Pune."



Note shared by NH 7 Weekender organisers | Image: Instagram

The note further read, "We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. Despite our best efforts to resolve the situation and have everything ready for the gates to open, it ultimately remained beyond our control. We assure all ticket holders that they will receive a refund via our ticketing partner, insider/district within 7-10 days. Detailed instructions for the refund process will be communicated in the coming days. We apologise for the inconvenience and deeply. Appreciate your unwavering support. As we enter the 15th year of the festival, the Weekender family means more to us than ever. Thank you for standing by us.”

