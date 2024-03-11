×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 05:33 IST

Oscars 2024: American Fiction Wins Adapted Screenplay, Beats Barbie And Oppenheimer

American Fiction director Cord Jefferson received the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 96th Academy Awards, beating the likes of Oppenheimer and Barbie.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
American Fiction
American Fiction | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

American Fiction director Cord Jefferson received the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 96th Academy Awards, beating the likes of Oppenheimer and Barbie. He appeared grateful upon receiving the honour as he asked stakeholders to make and support ten $20 million movies instead of one $200 million dollar film, stressing upon keeping alive the spirit on indie movies. American Fiction beat the likes of Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, who were the top contenders in the category. 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 05:33 IST

