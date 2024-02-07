Advertisement

Oscars 2024: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 96th Oscars across various categories on Tuesday. The names of the frontrunners for the golden statuette were revealed by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. The Academy will roll out its red carpet on March 11 (IST) to honour the best in films. The nominees in the Directing category are.

Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things

Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie director snubbed

The biggest snub in the category was Greta Gerwig for Barbie. The highest-grossing 2023 film, which made over $1.5 billion, has not been able to bag a nomination in the Directing category. However, it is not a very big surprise as Gerwig has not been winning in the category despite being nominated.

However, Barbie is in the running in the Best Picture category but there too, it is facing competition from 9 other titles.

Oscars sets March premiere date

The 96th annual Academy Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year. This will be his fourth stint at the dais.



