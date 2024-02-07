English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 00:55 IST

Oscars 2024: Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, Yorgos Lanthimos Contenders For Best Director

Oppenheimer has bagged the most nominations at the upcoming Academy Awards. Nolan will represent the team in the Directing category.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Oscars 2024 Nominations
Oscars 2024 Nominations | Image:Oscars 2024 Nominations
Oscars 2024: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 96th Oscars across various categories on Tuesday. The names of the frontrunners for the golden statuette were revealed by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. The Academy will roll out its red carpet on March 11 (IST) to honour the best in films. The nominees in the Directing category are.

Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things
Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall

Oscar statuette | Image: AP 

Barbie director snubbed

The biggest snub in the category was Greta Gerwig for Barbie. The highest-grossing 2023 film, which made over $1.5 billion, has not been able to bag a nomination in the Directing category. However, it is not a very big surprise as Gerwig has not been winning in the category despite being nominated. 

Greta Gerwig with Barbie cast | Image: AP

However, Barbie is in the running in the Best Picture category but there too, it is facing competition from 9 other titles.  

Oscars sets March premiere date

The 96th annual Academy Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year. This will be his fourth stint at the dais.

 


 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:25 IST

