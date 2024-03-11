Updated March 11th, 2024 at 07:54 IST
Oscars 2024: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Wins Best Picture, Sweeps Academy Awards With 7 Wins
The Academy Award for Best Picture went to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The film swept the night with 7 wins.
Oppenheimer | Image:IMDb
