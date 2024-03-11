×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

Oscars 2024 Biggest Snubs: Zero Wins For Killers Of The Flower Moon And Maestro

Killers Of The Flower Moon and Maestro's ended their Oscars campaign with zero wins against 10 and 8 nominations reaspectively.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Oscars 2024 was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The 96th Academy Awards concluded with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer being crowned Best Picture and took home six other awards from its 13 nominations, including Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr and Best director for Nolan. However, while Oppenheimer tasted glory, there were some major snubs at this year's Academy Awards as well.

Oppenheimer team at Academy Awards | Image: AP

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese's crime epic Killers Of The Flower Moon came into the Oscars night with 10 nominations but failed to bag even a single trophy. One of the major snubs for the team was in the Best Actress category, where Lily Gladstone lost to Emma Stone.

Killers Of The Flower Moon | Image: AP

Barbie

With eight nominations to its name at Oscars 2024, Greta Gerwig's Barbie managed to secure only a single win in the Original Song category, which went to Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell.  

Ryan Gosling at Oscars | Image: AP 

Maestro

Bradley Cooper's Maestro had 7 Oscars nominations t o its name but it failed to score even a single win. Cooper spent six years working on this project but Oscar glory still evades him. Cooper didn't win any of the three Oscars he was up for this year - Best Actor, Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladtstone and Emma Stone were neck-to-neck in the Best Actress category but the latter bagged the trophy. Gladtstone was also seemingly 'robbed' off her chance to script history by becoming the first native American actress to win an Oscar.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

