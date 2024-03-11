Advertisement

Cillian Murphy bags the Best Actor award at Oscars 2024 for his film Oppenheimer. He is the first Irish-born actor to win the honour. He thanked his Oppenheimer cast while receiving the award. “For better or for worse, we are living in Oppenheimer's world. I dedicate my win to peacemakers everywhere,” Murphy said.

Best actor nominations

Murphy defeated a strong line-up including Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction and Bradley Cooper for Maestro. This was Murphy’s first Oscar nomination, but he was one of the front-runners after winning a series of previous awards for the film, including best actor at the Baftas and Screen Actors Guild, and best actor (drama) at the Golden Globes.

File photo of Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy | Image: X

More about Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer debuted alongside Greta Gerwig's Barbie in a joint release event termed Barbenheimer, collectively amassing a staggering $2.2 billion at the box office, Collider reported. Over the span of more than 100 days in theaters, the film garnered $325 million domestically and an impressive $625 million from international markets, inching closer to the remarkable $1 billion milestone.

Made on a budget of $100 million, Oppenheimer shattered multiple records during its theatrical run, emerging as the third-biggest film of the year, the second-largest R-rated movie in history, and the most significant biopic to date. It surpassed expectations by becoming the largest World War II film and outperforming Nolan's renowned hit Inception.